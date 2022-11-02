Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
"The decision was made taking into account all of Switzerland's domestic and foreign policy interests," it said. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt)
