HC refuses to transfer police custody death case to CBI
I am of the opinion that the present case does not fall into the category of rare cases, Justice V Sivagnanam said.The judge was dismissing a writ petition from brothers of Vignesh, who wanted the case to be pursued by the central investigating agency.In the facts and circumstances of the case, the non-interference of the Court would not result in failure of justice.
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has refused to transfer the investigation into the death of V Vignesh at the Secretariat Colony police station in April this year.
''On a perusal of the investigation status report, I find no materials to show that the present investigating agency, the CBCID, conducted the investigation in a tainted or biased manner. I am of the opinion that the present case does not fall into the category of rare cases,'' Justice V Sivagnanam said.
The judge was dismissing a writ petition from brothers of Vignesh, who wanted the case to be pursued by the central investigating agency.
''In the facts and circumstances of the case, the non-interference of the Court would not result in failure of justice. Hence, this case does not warrant special investigation by CBI and I find no merit in the writ petition and the same is liable to be dismissed,'' the judge said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- V Sivagnanam
- Madras High Court
- CBCID