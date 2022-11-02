Left Menu

HC refuses to transfer police custody death case to CBI

I am of the opinion that the present case does not fall into the category of rare cases, Justice V Sivagnanam said.The judge was dismissing a writ petition from brothers of Vignesh, who wanted the case to be pursued by the central investigating agency.In the facts and circumstances of the case, the non-interference of the Court would not result in failure of justice.

The Madras High Court has refused to transfer the investigation into the death of V Vignesh at the Secretariat Colony police station in April this year.

''On a perusal of the investigation status report, I find no materials to show that the present investigating agency, the CBCID, conducted the investigation in a tainted or biased manner. I am of the opinion that the present case does not fall into the category of rare cases,'' Justice V Sivagnanam said.

The judge was dismissing a writ petition from brothers of Vignesh, who wanted the case to be pursued by the central investigating agency.

''In the facts and circumstances of the case, the non-interference of the Court would not result in failure of justice. Hence, this case does not warrant special investigation by CBI and I find no merit in the writ petition and the same is liable to be dismissed,'' the judge said.

