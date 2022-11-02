92-year-old man gets three-year jail term for molesting nine-year-old girl in Odisha
- Country:
- India
A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district has sentenced a 92-year-old man to three years of imprisonment for molesting a nine-year-old girl three years ago.
Additional Kendrapara District and Sessions Court Judge Tridikram Keshari Chinhara pronounced the judgment on Tuesday.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict, and if he fails to pay the amount, he has to serve six more months in prison.
The convict had molested the girl on January 26, 2019 when she was alone in her house in a village in Marshaghai area and threatened of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.
The girl, however, informed her parents of the incident and her mother filed an FIR against the elderly person.
Based on the FIR, the accused was arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, special public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Sahoo said.
