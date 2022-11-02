Inter-state criminal wanted in 29 cases arrested from Ghaziabad

Left Menu

When the cops gave chase, he opened fire on them, Superintendent of Police Rural Iraj Raja said.Sanjay suffered a bullet injury in retaliatory firing, he added.The accused has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.The police are scrutinising his criminal history in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Noida.

An inter-state criminal wanted in 29 cases was arrested by a Special Operations Group and a team of Bhojpur police following an encounter on Wednesday, officials here said. The accused was identified as Sanjay, a native of Rajiv Garden Colony in Loni. He suffered a bullet injury in his leg, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a motorcyclist but instead of stopping, he tried to escape. When the cops gave chase, he opened fire on them, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Sanjay suffered a bullet injury in retaliatory firing, he added.

The accused has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police are scrutinising his criminal history in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Noida. He was wanted for loot, dacoity and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police have recovered a motorcycle used in committing the crimes, a country-made pistol, one live and one used cartridge from him, Raja added.

