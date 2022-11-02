Left Menu

Italy's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended a tough crackdown on unlicensed rave parties introduced this week by her new government and dismissed accusations it impinged on public freedoms. The same weekend, police let some 2,000 supporters of wartime dictator Benito Mussolini stage an unauthorised rally in his birthplace, Predappio.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:57 IST
Italy's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended a tough crackdown on unlicensed rave parties introduced this week by her new government and dismissed accusations it impinged on public freedoms. Under the decree, organisers of unauthorised, mass parties face a maximum six years in jail and fines of between 1,000 to 10,000 euros ($990-$9,990) for staging such events.

Political opponents say the penalties are far too harsh, but Meloni appeared to rule out a change of heart. "This is a regulation that I support and that I am proud of," she said in a statement.

"It is right to prosecute those who, often arriving from all over Europe, participate in illegal raves ... without respecting safety regulations and, what is more, favouring drug dealing and drug use," she added. Critics have also warned that the loosely worded law, the first approved by the new cabinet since it took office barely a week ago, could be used to shut down any type of public demonstration, including spontaneous student rallies.

However, Meloni said her government had no intention to limit freedom of protest. "I would like to reassure all citizens ... that we will not deny anyone the right to express dissent," she said. The clamp down was introduced after a weekend Halloween rave in a disused warehouse close to the northern city of Modena that attracted more than 1,000 people from Italy and abroad, and brought complaints about noise and traffic problems.

The party was swiftly broken up by police using existing security laws. The same weekend, police let some 2,000 supporters of wartime dictator Benito Mussolini stage an unauthorised rally in his birthplace, Predappio. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi rejected any parallels between the two events. "(The Mussolini march) has been taking place for years, without any problems, under the gaze of the police," he told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022