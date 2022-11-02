Left Menu

Man kills woman with borewell hand-pump, held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:16 IST
A man allegedly murdered a 45-year-old woman from Nagpur district of Maharashtra with a borewell hand-pump on the suspicion that her son was in an illicit relationship with his wife, police said. The 34-year-old accused, who was arrested on Wednesday, a day after he killed Omeshwari Sharnagat and also injured her husband Shamdayal (54), all residents of Dongri village located under Ramtek police station limits. ''The accused and victims are neighbours. He suspected that Omeshwari's son was in an illicit relationship with his (accused's) wife. Around 3 pm on Tuesday, the victim was fetching water from a hand pump when he came to the spot and picked a quarrel with her. He took out the hand-pump pipe and attacked her,'' the official said.

As she started screaming for help, Shamdayal rushed to rescue her. However, the accused continued his attack on the woman. Her husband also sustained injuries in the attack, he said. After beating the woman to death with the rod, the accused fled from the spot. The woman, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to the hospital, where she breathed her last, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by Ramtek police against him. The accused was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

