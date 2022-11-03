Left Menu

Climate activists who targeted 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' sentenced to prison

The public prosecutor had asked for four months of which two suspended, but the judge said she did not want her sentence to discourage other people to demonstrate. The two men went to trial through a fast-track judgment on charges of destruction and open violence against the painting. A third activist, who did not agree with the trial being fast-tracked, will appear in court on Friday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:00 IST
Climate activists who targeted 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' sentenced to prison
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Two Belgian climate change activists who last week targeted the famous Johannes Vermeer painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" have been sentenced to two months in prison by the Dutch court, of which one month was suspended. To highlight how seeing artwork destroyed evokes a similar feeling to seeing the planet destroyed, one activist glued his head to glass covering the world-famous painting at a museum in The Hague, though the artwork was not damaged, gallery staff said.

"An artwork hanging there for all, for all of us, to enjoy, has been smeared by defendants who felt their message took precedence over everything else," the prosecutor said. The public prosecutor had asked for four months of which two suspended, but the judge said she did not want her sentence to discourage other people to demonstrate.

The two men went to trial through a fast-track judgment on charges of destruction and open violence against the painting. A third activist, who did not agree with the trial being fast-tracked, will appear in court on Friday. All three are part of the climate group Just Stop Oil Belgium, which is not affiliated with Just Stop Oil in Britain. Just Stop Oil Belgium said the verdict was "ironic".

"Isn't it ironic that climate activists who nonviolently oppose the mass slaughter of life on Earth are being condemned?", the group said in an email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022