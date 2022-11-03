EC to announce Gujarat poll schedule today
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Gujarat assembly polls at 12 noon on Thursday. The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the schedule.
The term of Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.
