Minor held for rape & murder of girl

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:14 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year old boy was held in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Aland in Kalaburagi, police said.

The girl had gone out to answer nature's call when the accused allegedly accosted her on Tuesday evening, police said.

The girl resisted and tried to run away but he chased and dragged her to the sugarcane field where he allegedly raped her and later stabbed her to death.

After the body was found in a pool of blood, residents staged a demonstration blocking the road on Wednesday.

Police intensified the investigation and held the accused who was a native of the same village where the incident took place.

Investigations revealed that his mobile phone was full of pornographic videos.

The Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said the charge sheet will be filed within 10 days.

About the girl, police said she was a native of Afzalpur and was staying with their relatives in Aland to pursue her studies.

The victim had returned to Aland on Tuesday after spending Deepavali holidays with her family.

