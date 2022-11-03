Blaze erupts at Lucknow market, fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out in a shopping complex here on Thursday, police said.

The blaze at Prince Complex, which houses several coaching centres and shops, erupted in the morning, they said.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire, a fire department official said.

The fire sparked panic among the people at the complex as thick smoke engulfed the building and they were seen rushing out of the premises. The complex is situated behind Sahu Cinema in Hazratganj, a popular shopping destination in the city.

