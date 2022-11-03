Left Menu

Former MP Dumpy acquitted in Gauriganj guest house firing case

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-11-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 11:41 IST
  • India

Former MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy was among two people acquitted by a special court here in a 40-year-old case of killing a security guard at the Gauriganj guest house in Amethi.

MP/MLA court judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav acquitted Dumpy and another accused Jagdish Narayan Mishra on Wednesday.

Giving details of the case, prosecution officer Kalika Prasad Mishra said bullets were fired in the premises of the guest house on September 19, 1982.

At that time, Maneka Gandhi who had formed the 'Sanjay Vichar Manch' party after the death of her husband Sanjay Gandhi was staying at the guest house.

A man identified as Karnail Singh had fired a bullet that left Tikori Singh, the security personnel of then MP Kalpanath Sonkar, dead. A case was registered against four people including Dumpy and Mishra on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Later the name of Karnail Singh was also added in the trial. He has been absconding since then.

Two other accused in the case, Kalpanath Sonkar and Sheetla Sonkar, died during the trial.

