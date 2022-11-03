Left Menu

Lavrov calls on United Nations to ease Russian food exports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:40 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia said it would resume its participation in the initiative, u-turning on its decision, taken last weekend, to suspend its role in the deal.

