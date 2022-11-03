Left Menu

Former AP Minister Ayyanna Patrudu, son arrested in forged documents case, TDP condemns

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh CID police on Thursday arrested former minister and senior Telugu Desam party leader Ch Ayyanna Patru and his son Rajesh for allegedly using forged documents to obtain a No Objection Certificate related to irrigation land.

According to a senior official of CID, cases under Sections 464 (making of a false document in the name of a fictitious person), 467 (Forgery of valuable security) and 474 read with 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), among others.

The official said some of the sections under which the TDP leader was booked carry imprisonment up to 10 years.

Ayyanna Patrudu and his son were arrested from their residence in Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district, during the early hours.

Tension prevailed during the arrest as the family members of Ayyanna Patrudu indulged in heated exchanges with the police. The family members alleged that that the police personnel made a forced entry into the house to arrest the duo.

Several leader of TDP condemned the arrest even as party cadres took out protest rallies in some parts of the state.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident saying the arrest is to suppress the voice of BC leaders who are questioning about the exploitation of ''Uttarandhra'' by the ruling YSR Congress leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

