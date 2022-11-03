Left Menu

Russian-installed official: Russian units likely to quit western bank of Dnipro river

Reuters | Kherson | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said on Thursday that Russia's armed forces were likely to quit the western bank of the Dnipro river, from where Moscow has been evacuating citizens in recent weeks.

"Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview with a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.

The city of Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russian forces have captured intact, is located on the western bank of the Dnipro.

