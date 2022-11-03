T20 WC Scoreboard: Pakistan vs South Africa

South Africa (Target: 142 runs from 14 overs) Temba Bavuma c Mohd Rizwan b Shadab 36 Quinton de Kock c Mohd Haris b Shaheen Afridi 0 Rilee Rossouw c Naseem Shah b Shaheen Afridi 7 Aiden Markram b Shadab 20 Heinrich Klaasen c Mohd Wasim b Shaheen Afridi 15 Tristan Stubbs c Mohd Nawaz b Naseem Shah 18 Wayne Parnell lbw b Mohd Wasim 3 Kagiso Rabada run out 1 Anrich Nortje c Mohd Haris b Haris Rauf 1 Lungi Ngidi not out 4 Tabraiz Shamsi not out 1 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For 9 wickets 14 overs) 108 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/16 3/65 4/66 5/94 6/99 7/101 8/103 9/103 Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-0-14-3, Naseem Shah 3-0-19-1, Haris Rauf 3-0-44-1, Mohammad Wasim 2-0-13-1, Shadab Khan 2-0-16-2, Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-2-0.

