Maha: Woman, lover, two others held for killing her husband in Latur

A woman and her lover have been held for allegedly killing her husband in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ausa tehsil on Tuesday night, the Killari police station official added.

''The woman got her lover and two others to kill her husband as he had found out about her illicit relationship. He was taken by the accused to a secluded place and strangled,'' he said.

''The woman and her lover were held on Wednesday. The contract for the killing was of Rs 30,000, our probe has found. A total of four persons have been named in the case,'' he added.

