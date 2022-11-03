Swiss government rejects German request to re-export Swiss ammunition to Ukraine
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
Neutral Switzerland has again rejected an appeal from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, the government said on Thursday.
"Under the principle of equal treatment in neutrality law, Switzerland cannot agree to a request for the transfer of war materiel of Swiss origin to Ukraine as long as the latter is involved in an international armed conflict," the government said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Ukraine
- Switzerland
- Swiss
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany to cap electricity prices by taxing excess profits
Germany presents plans for skimming power prices for Nov. 18
Germany to spend 6.3 bln euros on push for electric car charging points
Germany to cap electricity prices by taxing excess profits
Germany to cap electricity prices by taxing excess profits