PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:30 IST
Woman kills son to keep her affair secret
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her five-year-old son who saw them in a compromising situation in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said on Thursday.

The duo strangled the kid over fears that he might inform his father about what he saw. The 43-year-old woman cooked up a story that her son had gone missing and started looking for him with local people on Sunday.

Two hours later, the body of the boy was found in a sack on the roof of the house where the woman lived with her husband and three children in a rented accommodation in Padampur, around 420 km northwest of Jaipur Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said Suman and her husband expressed suspicion on a couple living in the neighbourhood, following which they were questioned, but they were found clean.

''Based on suspicion, the mother of the boy was questioned and she confessed to have murdered the boy with her lover because he had seen them in a compromising situation,'' the SP said.

Suman and Sarvesh, who also lives in the neighbourhood, were arrested on Wednesday, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

