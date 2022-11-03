QUOTES-Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in leg in 'clear assassination' attempt

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt. PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF

I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics. PAKISTAN PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI

Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery AND of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident. INDIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN ARINDAM BAGCHI

It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments. FORMER PAKISTAN CRICKET CAPTAIN WASIM AKRAM

Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran Khan and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity.

