Two held for smuggling liquor from Delhi to Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:50 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor from Rohini in Delhi to Bihar, a dry state, police said on Thursday.

A tempo containing 2,112 liquor bottles of 90 ml each was recovered from the accused, Roshan Rai (35) and Sarvjeet Singh (54), they said.

The arrest was made on Wednesday based on a tip off that illicit liquor was being smuggled from Delhi to Bihar by hiding liquor bottles behind wooden doors, police said.

''A trap was laid near Janta Flat Sector 25 Rohini. Based on the tip off, the tempo was stopped and both the accused were overpowered by the vigil team of the special staff,'' a senior police officer said.

A total of six plywood doors with 2,112 bottles of whiskey bottles hidden behind them were recovered, he said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had been smuggling illicit liquor to Bihar for long by using the same modus operandi, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

