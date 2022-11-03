QUOTES-Reaction to wounding of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics.

PAKISTAN PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery and of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.

PAKISTANI NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER MALALA YOUSAFZAI Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong. And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery.

INDIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN ARINDAM BAGCHI It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments.

PAKISTAN CRICKET CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM Strongly condemn this heinous attack on Imran Khan. May Allah keep Kaptaan (Captain) safe and protect our beloved Pakistan.

FORMER PAKISTAN CRICKET CAPTAIN WASIM AKRAM Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran Khan and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity.

