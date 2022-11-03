Left Menu

QUOTES-Reaction to wounding of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Violence should have no place in national politics. PAKISTAN PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident. CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:59 IST
QUOTES-Reaction to wounding of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics.

PAKISTAN PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery and of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.

PAKISTANI NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER MALALA YOUSAFZAI Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong. And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery.

INDIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN ARINDAM BAGCHI It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments.

PAKISTAN CRICKET CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM Strongly condemn this heinous attack on Imran Khan. May Allah keep Kaptaan (Captain) safe and protect our beloved Pakistan.

FORMER PAKISTAN CRICKET CAPTAIN WASIM AKRAM Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran Khan and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022