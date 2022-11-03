3 drug-peddlers held, MDMA seized

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:05 IST
The city crime branch (CCB) police on Thursday said they have arrested three people on charges of transporting and peddling drugs here and in suburbs.

A total of 32 gm of MDMA worth Rs 1.62 lakh was seized from them, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off that the drug is being smuggled into the city through the Kerala border, police intercepted a car on the Talapady-Devipura Road and took the three into custody.

The CCB police said they seized also four mobile phones, a car used for transport and Rs 22,000 in cash from the trio. The value of the seized goods was estimated to be Rs 7.17 lakh, they said.

