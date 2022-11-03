Left Menu

SC agrees to examine plea seeking to declare National Minority Commission Act unconstitutional

03-11-2022
The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to examine a plea that sought declaration of the National Minority Commission Act and the National Commission for Minorities as unconstitutional.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka told Attorney General R Venkataramani that it has admitted the plea and tagged the matter with a similar case.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Viniyog Parivar Trust, contending that the State was ''not under any obligation'' to promote any language, script or culture of minority communities.

''The proactive actions of the state and enacting the National Minorities Commission Act (1992), establishing the National Minorities Commission on doling out huge sums to minorities, mainly Muslims, has no constitutional mandate and may be termed unconstitutional,'' the plea said.

