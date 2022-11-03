Left Menu

Car of K'taka BJP MLA's kin with decomposed body retrieved from canal

The police have started investigation into the case.State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he is awaiting a report from the Davangere police.The minister said the department has no suspicion but the truth has to come out after investigation. We will consider it as a special case and investigate it from all the dimensions, he said.

PTI | Davangere | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:15 IST
A car belonging to a BJP MLA's nephew, who was missing since October 30, was removed with a decomposed body from Tunga canal on Thursday, police said.

The police suspect that the body could be of Chandrashekhar (25) who was returning from Shivamogga to Honnali but did not reach home.

Chandrashekhar is a nephew of Honnali BJP legislator M P Renukacharya.

Chandrashekhar's father M P Ramesh had lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday.

After intense search, the district police traced the white colour sports utility vehicle (SUV) inside the Tunga canal at Kadadagatte in Davangere district on Thursday.

Using a crane, the car was pulled out and inside it the body was found, police said. The airbags of the car were found open. The police have started investigation into the case.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he is awaiting a report from the Davangere police.

The minister said the department has no suspicion but the truth has to come out after investigation. ''We will consider it as a special case and investigate it from all the dimensions,'' he said.

