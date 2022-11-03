Left Menu

Biden, UAE president speak on clean energy deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:33 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Thursday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan about their governments' deal to finance $100 billion in clean energy projects.

"This is one example of what our two countries can achieve together," Biden said in a tweet on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

