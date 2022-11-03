Left Menu

Migrants onboard NGO boats need swift rescue, Germany tells Italy

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's new rightist prime minister, said the flag nations of the charity ships in question should take care of the migrants currently stranded at sea, after her government threatened to ban them from entering its waters. In an emailed statement seen by Reuters, the German embassy in Rome said there were currently 104 unaccompanied minors on the German-flagged ship Humanity 1.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:35 IST
Migrants onboard NGO boats need swift rescue, Germany tells Italy

Germany has urged Italy to help migrants who have been onboard a German-flagged NGO boat for more than a week, saying charity vessels operating in the Mediterranean play an important role in saving lives at sea.

Three ships run by charities, including Germany's SOS Humanity, have been at sea off Italy for more than a week, carrying almost 1,000 migrants. They said all their requests to dock have so far proved unsuccessful. Giorgia Meloni, Italy's new rightist prime minister, said the flag nations of the charity ships in question should take care of the migrants currently stranded at sea, after her government threatened to ban them from entering its waters.

In an emailed statement seen by Reuters, the German embassy in Rome said there were currently 104 unaccompanied minors on the German-flagged ship Humanity 1. "Many of them need medical care. We have asked the Italian government to provide help quickly," said the embassy statement, issued on Wednesday evening.

Earlier last week, Italy sent letters to the embassies of Germany and Norway saying the conduct of two NGO ships flying their flags was not in line with national security rules, border control and the fight against illegal immigration. The German embassy replied saying its government believed "civil organisations" rescuing migrants at sea "make an important contribution to saving lives in the Mediterranean".

"Rescuing people in mortal danger is the most important thing," the German statement said. Charity SOS Mediterranee, whose boat is currently carrying 234 people, said the weather was set to worsen at sea in the coming days and asked Greece, France or Spain to provide help as Malta and Italy had not responded to docking requests.

Italy's foreign ministry said it asked Germany to provide detailed information about conditions aboard the Humanity 1, and pledged to provide emergency assistance should it be necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022