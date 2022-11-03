CBI arrests 3 MES officials in bribery case

Left Menu

The CBI Spokesperson said the officials had demanded the bribe from a contractor for whom the Garrison Engineer had allegedly raised a recovery of Rs 7.93 lakh despite his tender work being in order. The Complainant was further directed that in case of non-payment of undue advantage or bribe, recovery would be made from him, CBI spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:43 IST
  Country:
  India

The CBI has arrested three officials of Military Engineer Services (MES), Bhopal in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1.10 lakh, officials said Thursday. J John Kennedy, RS Yadav and Arun Singh, Jr Administrative Assistant of MES, Bhopal were arrested for taking the bribe from a contractor, they said. The CBI Spokesperson said the officials had demanded the bribe from a contractor for whom the Garrison Engineer had allegedly raised a recovery of Rs 7.93 lakh despite his tender work being in order. ''When the Complainant approached the GE regarding said recovery, he was directed to discuss the matter with Kennedy and Yadav. They demanded undue advantage of around Rs 1,15,000 (3 per cent of the tender value). The Complainant was further directed that in case of non-payment of undue advantage or bribe, recovery would be made from him,'' CBI spokesperson said. The agency laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant, he said. ''Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the said accused as well as GE, situated at Bhopal which led to recovery of incriminating documents. Apart from others, cash amount of Rs 5.47 lakh was recovered from the premises of Kennedy. Further, searches at the premises of one accused at Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) are continuing,'' he said.

