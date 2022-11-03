Cleric in flashpoint Iranian city of Zahedan has been killed - IRNA

The chief cleric of a mosque in the flashpoint Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, said official news agency IRNA.

"A special task force has been formed for the purpose of identifying and arresting the perpetrators," said the police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province, Ahmad Taheri.

Zahedan was the scene of one of the deadliest days during wave of protests that has spread across the country. Amnesty International said security forces killed at least 66 people in a crackdown there on Sept. 30.

