Left Menu

MP: Two dead, 11 rescued as boat capsizes in Narmada river in Omkareshwar

A woman and a child drowned on Thursday while 11 persons were rescued after a boat capsized in the Narmada river in Omkareshwar town in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district, a police official said.The boat was carrying 13 persons and the victims were from Gujarat who had come to Omkareshwar, which is one of the 12 jyotirlings of the country, for Kartik Mela, he said.The deceased have been identified as Darshana 45 and six-year-old boy Lakshya.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:31 IST
MP: Two dead, 11 rescued as boat capsizes in Narmada river in Omkareshwar
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and a child drowned on Thursday while 11 persons were rescued after a boat capsized in the Narmada river in Omkareshwar town in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a police official said.

The boat was carrying 13 persons and the victims were from Gujarat who had come to Omkareshwar, which is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' of the country, for 'Kartik Mela', he said.

''The deceased have been identified as Darshana (45) and six-year-old boy Lakshya. Eleven others onboard were rescued with the help of divers. The incident took place at 5pm, when water from Omkareshwar Dam was released into the river,'' he said.

A case has been registered against the boatman in connection with the mishap, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022