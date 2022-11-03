MP: Two dead, 11 rescued as boat capsizes in Narmada river in Omkareshwar
A woman and a child drowned on Thursday while 11 persons were rescued after a boat capsized in the Narmada river in Omkareshwar town in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district, a police official said.The boat was carrying 13 persons and the victims were from Gujarat who had come to Omkareshwar, which is one of the 12 jyotirlings of the country, for Kartik Mela, he said.The deceased have been identified as Darshana 45 and six-year-old boy Lakshya.
A woman and a child drowned on Thursday while 11 persons were rescued after a boat capsized in the Narmada river in Omkareshwar town in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a police official said.
The boat was carrying 13 persons and the victims were from Gujarat who had come to Omkareshwar, which is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' of the country, for 'Kartik Mela', he said.
''The deceased have been identified as Darshana (45) and six-year-old boy Lakshya. Eleven others onboard were rescued with the help of divers. The incident took place at 5pm, when water from Omkareshwar Dam was released into the river,'' he said.
A case has been registered against the boatman in connection with the mishap, he added.
