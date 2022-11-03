Left Menu

Time to finalise Sweden's and Finland's entry to NATO, Stoltenberg says

Sweden and Finland have delivered on the demands Turkey has set for their accession to NATO and time has come to welcome them to the alliance, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"It's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

"In these dangerous times it is even more important to finalise their accession, to prevent any misunderstanding or miscalculation in Moscow."

