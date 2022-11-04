Left Menu

UP ATS arrests two youths named by terror accused held earlier

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 00:14 IST
The Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested two youths whose names had come up during the interrogation of some accused arrested earlier for having links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an official release issued here said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as 28-year-old Aas Mohammed and 23-year-old Mohammed Haaris. Aas is a resident of Zahirpur village under Deoband police station limits in Saharanpur while Haaris hails from Uttarkhand's Haridwar district, the release issued by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) said.

They were initially called for questioning and later arrested.

A few days ago, the UP ATS, as part of its campaign against radical elements, had arrested Luqman, Shahzad, Qari Mukhtar, Mudassir, Kamil, Alinoor, Nawazish Ansari and Mohammad Aleem who were active in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, associated with terror outfits AQIS and JMB.

On the basis of their interrogation, the ATS got inputs about these two and they were brought to the ATS headquarters for questioning from Saharanpur and were later arrested, the release added.

