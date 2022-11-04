Left Menu

Mother-daughter duo killed as boulder triggered by landslide hits house in J&K

A woman and her minor daughter died on Friday after a big boulder following a landslide hit their house in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. According to officials, the boulder caused extensive damage to the house and four injured people were rushed to the sub district hospital in Surankote.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-11-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 12:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her minor daughter died on Friday after a big boulder following a landslide hit their house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The incident took place in Dooner area of Baffliaz on DKG road at around 5.50 am, they said. The 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation, they said. According to officials, the boulder caused extensive damage to the house and four injured people were rushed to the sub district hospital in Surankote. Naseem Akhter (35) and her daughter Rubina Kouser (12) succumbed to injuries, they said.

Naseem's husband Mohammad Latief (40) is admitted in the Government Medical College hospital in Rajouri in a critical condition. The couple's son Basharat is recuperating, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

