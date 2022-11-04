5 get life term for murder
PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has sentenced five people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of the head of sanitation workers six years ago during a marriage ceremony.
Additional sessions judge Krishna Chandra Singh held them guilty on Monday and pronounced the sentence on Thursday.
On April 22, 2016, Rajeev had gone to attend a marriage ceremony where he was shot dead, government advocate Suresh Babu Sahu said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishna Chandra Singh
- Suresh Babu Sahu
- Bareilly district
- Rajeev
- Uttar
Advertisement