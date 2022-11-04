5 get life term for murder

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has sentenced five people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of the head of sanitation workers six years ago during a marriage ceremony.

Additional sessions judge Krishna Chandra Singh held them guilty on Monday and pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

On April 22, 2016, Rajeev had gone to attend a marriage ceremony where he was shot dead, government advocate Suresh Babu Sahu said.

