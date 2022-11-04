Czech lower house approves windfall tax on energy firms, banks

The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday slapping a windfall tax on energy firms and large banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year and additional revenue in 2024 and 2025 to help fund government measures to ease the impact of high energy prices on people and companies.

The proposal still needs approval of the upper house to become law.

