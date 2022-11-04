Delhi excise policy case: CBI opposes businessman Abhishek Boinpally's bail plea

The CBI on Friday opposed the bail plea of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally who was arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying he can tamper with evidence if released.

The Central Bureau of Investigation made the submission in response to Boinpally's bail application filed before Special Judge M K Nagpal.

The agency told the court that the investigation is at a crucial stage, and the accused, who is an influential person, could threaten witnesses or flee justice if he is granted bail.

Opposing the CBI submission, the defence counsel said the investigation is already complete and the accused is not required for further interrogation.

After hearing the arguments, the court posted the matter for further hearing on November 9.

The CBI had arrested Boinpally last month for allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in southern India.

Earlier, the CBI had told the court that Boinpally was arrested after statements of witnesses and the perusal of bank accounts revealed that he was part of repeated meetings in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with other accused persons and liquor traders in connection with the formulation of the liquor policy and to benefit from its provisions.

He was part of a conspiracy in pursuance of which he transferred money through hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through another co-accused Dinesh Arora prior to the implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy during the period from November 2021 to July 2022, the agency had said.

The money transferred by co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits also finally landed in Boinpally's account and he was not able to satisfactorily explain the receipt of the said money, it had said.

