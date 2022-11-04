Left Menu

Delhi excise policy case: CBI opposes businessman Abhishek Boinpally's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:04 IST
Delhi excise policy case: CBI opposes businessman Abhishek Boinpally's bail plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Friday opposed the bail plea of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally who was arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying he can tamper with evidence if released.

The Central Bureau of Investigation made the submission in response to Boinpally's bail application filed before Special Judge M K Nagpal.

The agency told the court that the investigation is at a crucial stage, and the accused, who is an influential person, could threaten witnesses or flee justice if he is granted bail.

Opposing the CBI submission, the defence counsel said the investigation is already complete and the accused is not required for further interrogation.

After hearing the arguments, the court posted the matter for further hearing on November 9.

The CBI had arrested Boinpally last month for allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in southern India.

Earlier, the CBI had told the court that Boinpally was arrested after statements of witnesses and the perusal of bank accounts revealed that he was part of repeated meetings in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with other accused persons and liquor traders in connection with the formulation of the liquor policy and to benefit from its provisions.

He was part of a conspiracy in pursuance of which he transferred money through hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through another co-accused Dinesh Arora prior to the implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy during the period from November 2021 to July 2022, the agency had said.

The money transferred by co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits also finally landed in Boinpally's account and he was not able to satisfactorily explain the receipt of the said money, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022