UP: 2 held after raid at unit making fake medicines

Two men were arrested after a raid was conducted at a manufacturing unit involved in making fake Ayurvedic and Allopathic medicine, police here said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Tej Prakash and Shubham, they said.

The raid was conducted by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department at the medicine manufacturing unit on Thursday night, they said Fake Ayurvedic and Allopathic medicine worth Rs one crore along with a machine were recovered from the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

