Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at two goose farms

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at two goose farms, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Friday.

The outbreak in the county of Bacs-Kiskun led to the slaughter of more than 1,200 geese on the farms where the virus was detected.

