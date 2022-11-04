Left Menu

MahaRERA irregularities in Kalyan-Dombivali: SIT arrests five persons

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:17 IST
MahaRERA irregularities in Kalyan-Dombivali: SIT arrests five persons
A special investigation team probing Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) norm irregularities in projects in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district on Friday arrested five persons, an official said.

Those arrested are agents operating real estate businesses and obtaining registration of projects, Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke of Unit V of the Crime Branch, currently attached to the SIT, said.

The probe centres on two cases filed in Manpada and Dombivali police stations alleging that MahaRERA norms were obtained for at least 65 projects by submitting fabricated documents, which resulted in KDMC being cheated of several crore rupees by way of development taxes, the official said.

A petition regarding these irregularities is also pending in the Bombay High Court, Ghodke informed.

Land owners, developers, contractors and agents are being probed in the case, he said.

