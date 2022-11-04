Left Menu

Boy sexually assaulted in Delhi's New Usmanpur

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver and conductor in northeast Delhis New Usmanpur area, police said on Friday.

Updated: 04-11-2022 20:44 IST
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver and conductor in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Friday. According to the police, the boy went from his home on Wednesday afternoon and reached the parking area near 5th Pusta under New Usmanpur police station limits. He asked for a job from the drivers who used to park their vehicles in the parking and stayed with them in the night where two persons sexually assaulted him. When he reached his home in the morning, he narrated the ordeal to his parents, a senior police officer said. The family members reached the parking area where the boy identified the two who had sexually assaulted him. They caught hold of the accused and made a PCR call around 10.30 am. The police reached the spot and apprehended the accused, the officer said.

Based on the statement of father of the victim, a case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at New Usmanpur police station on Thursday, the officer said. Both the accused -- Sunil (30), a resident of Baghpat, and Saleem (34), a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh -- have been arrested in this case. They both work as driver and conductor, police said, adding that the father of the boy runs a tea stall. The victim is not mentally fit and is under treatment. His parents had not lodge a missing report to police as he used to disappear from the house often and thereafter return on his own. Further investigation is in progress, police added. Last month, a 10-year-old boy, who was assaulted and allegedly raped by three of his friends in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur area, died at a hospital here where he was admitted for over a week. The boy was allegedly raped and hit by a few other boys with a rod on his leg which developed into an infection and spread in his body.

