BJP worker hospitalized with grievous injuries after attack in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:21 IST
  Country:
  India

A ruling BJP worker and close aide of Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma was hospitalized with grievous injuries following an attack on him by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

Sanchit Sharma alias Singga Pandit was attacked in the Beta 2 police station area of Greater Noida on late Thursday night and an FIR has been lodged in the matter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

Notably, Sanchit was briefly arrested in August on charges of promoting enmity after he allegedly made some objectionable remarks on the Tyagi community in the wake of the Shrikant Tyagi episode in Noida.

The FIR has been lodged over a complaint by the BJP's local mandal president Mahesh Sharma (same name as the MP's) who too was in a car with Sanchit Sharma along with one more party worker but they had somehow managed to escape the attackers, a police official said.

Their car was intercepted near a hotel by the seven to eight unidentified men who were in two SUVs and carried arms with them, he said.

''Sanchit has received injuries on his legs. Four police teams have been put into the case. CCTV footage are being examined for any leads. The people involved in the case will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken against them,” Additional DCP Pandey said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147, 148 (both related to rioting, 342 (wrongful confinement), among others, the police said.

