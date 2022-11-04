Any conspiracy behind Suri murder will be unearthed: Punjab DGP

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday said investigation into the murder of Shiv Sena leader (Taksali) Sudhir Suri was underway, asserting that any conspiracy behind his killing will be unearthed.

He said the accused, Sandeep Singh, has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered at Sadar police station in Amritsar.

The DGP also appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

Suri was shot dead by an armed assailant in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday and the accused has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, they said.

Addressing the media here, Director General of Police Yadav said the accused Sandeep Singh, who has a garment shop near the protest site, has been arrested and his questioning was underway.

In a preliminary investigation, Singh, who was a local shopkeeper, told police that he had never met Suri, the DGP said.

''We will hold his in-depth interrogation and reach the bottom of the case,'' he said.

''Investigation is at an early stage and the accused has been arrested. Whosoever is behind it and whosoever hatched the conspiracy will be unveiled and those who are behind it will be arrested,'' the DGP asserted.

''Police will investigate on the basis of evidence available,''said Yadav at a hurriedly convened press conference.

However, he refused to divulge any detail about the line of investigation.

He also appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. ''Punjab has an exemplary record of communal harmony. I appeal to people to maintain the hard-earned peace''.

''We will not allow the situation to be disturbed,'' he added.

Situation in Amritsar is fully under control, he said.

Replying to a question whether central agencies have input about the attack on him, Yadav said, ''It is an early stage and we will get into the bottom of everything.'' He said security had been provided to Suri.

He said accused Sandeep Singh fired five bullets from his 32 bore licensed weapon and some of which hit Suri.

It is an unfortunate incident and we strongly condemn it, he said.

Asked whether the accused has any connection with ''radical element'' Amritpal Singh, DGP Yadav said he cannot comment on it as of now. ''Investigation has just started and I assure that investigation will be carried out in a transparent manner,'' he said.

Notably, Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh in August was anointed head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February this year.

''I am going to Amritsar to review the situation,'' said the DGP.

Asked whether the accused had earlier told protesters that he would not allow protest near his shop, Yadav said, ''These things are in our notice. I cannot comment regarding the line of investigation. We do not rule out anything. As facts and evidence come, we will collect them and we will take evidence-based investigation forward,'' he said.

