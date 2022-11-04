Court grants nine-day interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar for his wife's surgery

A court here has granted nine days interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar on medical and humanitarian grounds for his wife's surgery.

The court was hearing the interim bail application of Kumar, who has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2 last year in connection with the murder of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. ''Therefore, keeping in view the medical condition of the wife of the accused and also considering the fact that there are two minor children, this court is of the view that the presence of the accused will be required and he is ordered to be released on interim bail till November 12, 2022, on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said.

The judge directed Kumar to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned on November 13. The court noted that the bail application was filed on the ground of the urgent need for the operation of the accused's wife who was suffering from acute lower back pain and the medical documents annexed with the application were verified by the investigating officer from the hospital concerned.

The court agreed with the submission of Kumar's counsel that his presence was required for his wife's surgery on November 7. ''It is also not in denial that after surgery the wife of the accused will not be in a position to follow a normal daily routine and will be dependent on others for a few days,” the court said.

While granting Kumar the relief, the court said that considering the threat perception of the witnesses and the safety and security of the accused himself, two security personnel would be present with him round-the-clock.

As deploying two security personnel would incur additional expenditure, it is directed that amount of Rs 10,000 per day will be borne by the accused, the court said.

Asking Kumar to deposit the said amount with the jail superintendent concerned in advance, the court further directed him not to threaten the prosecution witnesses, tamper with evidence or indulge in any crime.

''The accused shall share his phone's live location as and when required by the investigating officer and in case, it is prima facie brought to the notice of the court that he is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled,” the court said.

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends Jai Bhagwan and Bhagat in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankad later succumbed to injuries, following which the sportsperson was arrested.

The court had framed charges for the offence of murder and criminal conspiracy against Kumar and 17 others on October 12.

