Senior Assam Cong leader writes to Meghalaya guv over "attacks on non-tribals"

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:26 IST
Assam's Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress on Friday urged Meghalaya Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra to enquire into the alleged attacks on non-tribals in the neighbouring state.

Writing a letter to Mishra, Saikia said that a detailed response must be sought from the state government on why such incidents are “repeatedly happening”, violating the fundamental rights of the non-tribal citizens of Meghalaya.

''I demand that an explanation regarding the recent incidents must be called from the government led by Conrad Sangma and an enquiry committee must be formed to ensure proper investigation of the same,'' the letter read.

Saikia pointed out that earlier this week a protest march taken out by some organisations led to massive chaos in Shillong and as per media reports, the protestors attacked passers-by while the police remained ''mute spectators''.

''It was observed that despite the police presence along the route of the rally, no action was taken against the attackers. While the protesters mainly targeted the non-tribal citizens of the state, many horrific incidents such as vandalism, ill treatment of women and others were reported from the same incident,'' he added.

Mentioning a few incidents, Saikia alleged that they underlined the discrimination of the Meghalaya government towards the non-tribal citizens of the state.

''A directive committee must be formed which should be led by a judge of Meghalaya High Court or equivalent rank to address the issues faced by non-tribal population of the state,'' he said in the letter to the Governor.

Saikia appealed to Mishra to ensure adequate security for non-tribals living in the state.

