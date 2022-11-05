Left Menu

U.S., Canada sanction Haitian politicians, accuse of gang ties

The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who served as president of the chamber from 2017 to 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department and Canada's foreign ministry said in separate statements. "Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue have abused their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti," the U.S. Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 02:16 IST
U.S., Canada sanction Haitian politicians, accuse of gang ties

The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who served as president of the chamber from 2017 to 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department and Canada's foreign ministry said in separate statements.

"Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue have abused their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti," the U.S. Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said. "The United States and our international partners will continue to take action against those who facilitate drug trafficking, enable corruption, and seek to profit from instability in Haiti," he added.

The sanctions essentially freeze any assets Lambert and Latortue may hold in the United States or Canada and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. The Haitian investments "go back and forth between Miami and Montreal," Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told Reuters. "There will be more sanctions coming," she said in a telephone interview from Muenster, Germany.

Latortue in an interview with Haitian broadcaster Radio Television Caraibes denied the accusations against him and said U.S. officials had ignored his advice on police training and strategies to confront gangs. "They trained the police and today they’ve inherited what they had trained," said Latortue.

"I had said 'Here is how we have to fight in Haiti.' Ever since they were not happy." Lambert and Prime Minister Ariel Henry's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Haiti's gangs have expanded their power since the shocking 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and Henry has faced difficulties in restoring order to the country. Sources on Thursday said Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, ending a standoff that triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention.

The U.S. State Department also designated Lambert, barring him from traveling to the United States over accusations of involvement in "significant corruption and gross violation of human rights." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was credible information of Lambert's involvement in gross violation of human rights during his tenure, citing an extrajudicial killing.

Canada and the United States did not identify which Haitian gangs they believed were tied to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022