President Murmu arrives at Sikkim's Namchi to visit Siddheswara Dham

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday arrived at Namchi and left for Siddheshwara Dham where she will pay obeisance on the last day of her two-day visit to Sikkim. She was accorded a warm reception at Namchi helipad by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and senior state government officials.

The President left for the Siddheswara Dham on Solophok Hill, about five kilometres from Namchi. She is also scheduled to interact with 30 women members of various self-help groups (SHG) from the state there.

Murmu will also visit stalls of Raddi or Lukuni weaving, Thanka painting, carpet and handloom products put up by the SHGs on the premises of the dham.

On the conclusion of her 30-minute engagement at Namchi, the President will depart for Bagdogra airport in West Bengal to return to Delhi.

