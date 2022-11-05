Left Menu

Conman held for posing as BJP MLA to influence transfer in KSRTC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:30 IST
Conman held for posing as BJP MLA to influence transfer in KSRTC
A man posing as BJP MLA L Nagendra who wanted to influence the transfer of a driver-cum-conductor in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested.

According to a KSRTC official, the conman, who has been identified as Punith (30) from Malavalli in Mandya district, rang up the managing director of the corporation V Anbukumar on October 28, posing as the MLA who represents Chamaraja constituency in Mysuru.

“A person called the mobile number of the managing director, KSRTC, and told the latter: I, Nagendra MLA, Mysuru, speaking, Pl consider transfer of Balaraj driver-cum-conductor from Mandya Depot to Malavalli Depot as he has family issues.'' On the direction of the MD, the divisional controller of Mandya Division called Nagendra to get some details and found that he had not called Anbukumar.

In this regard, Balaraj was summoned and questioned who confessed that Puntith, who said to be working at the KSRTC central office, has helped him in getting the transfer through the MD.

Taking note of the matter, Security and Vigilance Department immediately acted upon and collected preliminary evidence.

Based on a complaint lodged by the KSRTC, the swindler was arrested, the police said.

