Bengal: Six injured as man attacks neighbours with knife over boundary wall tiff

At least six people were injured, two of them seriously, as a man went on a rampage with a knife on Saturday, attacking his neighbours over a dispute about a boundary wall in Kolkata, police said.

The accused was arrested after the incident took place in Sarsuna area in the southern part of the city, a police officer said.

There was a long-time dispute between the man and his neighbours over the construction of a boundary wall by the accused on Rakhal Mukherjee Road.

''A fresh quarrel ensued between them in the afternoon when the neighbours were collecting signatures from the locals for submitting a deputation with the police against the accused,'' he said.

''Enraged following the quarrel, the accused took out a knife from his shop and randomly attacked the petitioners, injuring six of them,'' the officer added.

All the six injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the condition of two of them is critical, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

