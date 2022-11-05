Left Menu

Now, CBI quizzes TMC's Anubrata on Rs 1 crore lottery win

The CBI on Saturday questioned arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal over the Rs 1 crore lottery he allegedly won, an official said.Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in August in connection with the cattle smuggling case, was questioned by the investigators at a special prison in Asansol, he said.We went to the prison to question Mr Mondal about the lottery he won.

PTI | Asansol | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:40 IST
Now, CBI quizzes TMC's Anubrata on Rs 1 crore lottery win
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Saturday questioned arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal over the Rs 1 crore lottery he allegedly won, an official said.

Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in August in connection with the cattle smuggling case, was questioned by the investigators at a special prison in Asansol, he said.

''We went to the prison to question Mr Mondal about the lottery he won. We are tallying his responses with the statement given by the lottery ticket seller with whom we spoke on Friday,'' the CBI officer said. Mondal was asked about where and how was the money he won from the lottery was spent, he said.

The investigators suspect that ill-gotten money from cattle smuggling was washed through means involving such lottery draws.

The lottery ticket on which Mondal won Rs 1 crore earlier this year was allegedly purchased by one of his bodyguards on his behalf, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022