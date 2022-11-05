Left Menu

Sex racket busted in Haridwar; 5 men held, 3 women rescued

Busting a sex racket being run in a posh residential society here, police on Saturday arrested five men and rescued three women from their clutches. The men were negotiating the price with the pimps when they were arrested following a raid, he said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:52 IST
Sex racket busted in Haridwar; 5 men held, 3 women rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Busting a sex racket being run in a posh residential society here, police on Saturday arrested five men and rescued three women from their clutches. An engineering college student, a mining trader and two pimps are among those arrested. The rescued women are from West Bengal, Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said. The men were negotiating the price with the pimps when they were arrested following a raid, he said. The raid was conducted after several complaints were received alleging illegal activities being carried out by tenants in a flat in Jurs Country, a posh residential society in the pilgrimage town, the SSP said.

The racket was being run through the social media, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022