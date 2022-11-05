Sex racket busted in Haridwar; 5 men held, 3 women rescued

Busting a sex racket being run in a posh residential society here, police on Saturday arrested five men and rescued three women from their clutches. An engineering college student, a mining trader and two pimps are among those arrested. The rescued women are from West Bengal, Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said. The men were negotiating the price with the pimps when they were arrested following a raid, he said. The raid was conducted after several complaints were received alleging illegal activities being carried out by tenants in a flat in Jurs Country, a posh residential society in the pilgrimage town, the SSP said.

The racket was being run through the social media, he said.

