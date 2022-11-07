24-year-old found hanging from tree in UP's Banda

A 24-year-old person allegedly hanged himself from a tree in the Badausa Police Station area here, police said on Monday. His family members have claimed that someone killed him and hanged the body from a tree, they said.

The body of Sushil Yadav was found hanging from a babool (gum arabic) tree Monday morning, SHO Kripashankar Mishra said. The body has been sent for post mortem, he said.

He added that it has come to light that there was a love affair between Yadav and a woman and he was caught on Sunday by her family.

''The youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a babool tree using a rope, as the love affair became public,'' Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)